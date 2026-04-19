Mets Crush Tortugas 13-4 in Sunday Finale, Take Series 4-2

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets thrashed the Daytona Tortugas 13-4 on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. It was the third straight win for the Mets. They won the series 4-2.

The Mets fell behind 2-0 early but scored four runs in the third inning to jump ahead for good. Elian Peña got the scoring with a RBI double. Chase Meggers followed with a run-scoring infield single to tie the game. Pena raced home from third base on a Bernard Moon throwing error to give the Mets the lead. Julio Zayas capped the inning with a sac fly for a 4-2 advantage. The damage was done against Tortugas starter Sheng-En Lin, who had been perfect over the first two innings.

The Mets broke the game open with six runs on six hits off Dominic Scheffler in the fifth inning. AJ Salgado, JT Benson and Sam Robertson hit RBI singles. Vladi Gomez hit a double. Two runs scored on a throwing error by Sheffler on a ground ball hit by Meggers to make it 11-3 Mets.

Peña and Benson hit RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings respectively to add on.

All nine batters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit. Peña led the way by going 3 for 5 with a double, walk and three RBI.

Zayas, Benson and Gomez had two hits apiece.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos allowed a two-run homer to Jacob Friend before he recorded an out, but he bounced back to throw three solid innings with no more runs scored.

Dylan Ross got the win after pitching a hitless fourth inning with one unearned run.

Christian Rodriguez tossed 3.2 scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Mets scored 52 runs over the six-game series including 25 in the final two games.

The Mets (8-7) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a six-game homestand against the Palm Beach Cardinals. It's Silver Sluggers night at Clover Park. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.