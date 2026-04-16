Tortugas Win Wild Game 17-13 over Mets

Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets jumped out to a 7-0 lead through the first half of Wednesday's game against Daytona but the Tortugas rallied back for a wild 17-13 win at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona produced five runs in three straight innings (fifth through seventh) to come back and take the lead for good. Jacob Friend provided a huge jolt for the Tortugas with a three-run homer off Tyler McLoughlin in the fifth inning that made it a 7-5 game.

After Sam Robertson hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning to push the Mets lead to 8-5, the Tortugas kept their bats going against Omar Victorino in the bottom of the sixth inning and the seventh inning. The first five batters of the home sixth reached and scored. Friend hit a sac fly to bring home Bernard Moon for a 9-8 lead that the Tortugas would not relinquish.

The Tortugas scored four more runs off Victorino in the seventh and one off Elwis Mijares. The Tortugas scored their final two runs of the night in the eighth on a RBI double by Moon and RBI single by Friend. Both runs were charged to Jorge De Leon, who had not allowed batter to reach base in his first two appearances of the year.

The Mets had a big night on offense. Randy Guzman busted out of his early season slump to go 3 for 5 with two homers, a triple and five RBI. Guzman hit a two-run homer in the first inning and then a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

Robertson went 2 for 4 with a walk, RBI and two runs.

Branny De Oleo was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI from the No. 9 spot.

Elian Peña went 1 for 4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. He stole home in the third inning to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Victorino took the loss. He gave up nine runs on five hits over 1.0 inning.

Mets starter Nicolas Carreno struck out seven batters over 3.1 scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit.

Daytona's top two hitters Kyle Henley and Moon combined to go 8 for 11 with three doubles, eight RBI and six runs scored. Friend had a game-high six RBI. Daytona No. 9 hitter Drew Davies was 1 for 1 with four walks and four runs scored.

The Mets (5-6) and Tortugas (4-7) play the third game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2026

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