Gray Homers Twice in Marauders Wild Extra Inning Victory over Tarpons

Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Murf Gray smashed a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth and a three-run blast in the 11th, leading the Bradenton Marauders (3-7) to a 14-9 extra inning win over the Tampa Tarpons (3-7) on Tuesday from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Edgleen Perez earned a three-hit game and the Marauders ended a six-game losing streak.

After the Tarpons took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third off Marauders reliever Greiber Mendez, Bradenton responded in the top of the fourth. Sammy Stafura belted a solo homer against Tampa starter Blake Gillespie to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Tampa tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Bradenton got hot with the bats in the top of the fifth off Gillespie. Perez singled, while Eddie Rynders and Dylan Plamer worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Canon Reeder reached first on a fielding error to bring the Marauders within four runs and keep the bases loaded. Stafura walked and Gray launched a grand slam over the right field wall to put Bradenton up 7-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, Draven Zeigler allowed a solo home run to Enmanuel Tejeda and forced extra innings.

Palmer was plated from third in the top of the 10th on a wild pitch by Tarpons reliever Matthew Tippie, but Tampa tied the game at 8-8 off Marauders reliever Adolfo Oviedo in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the 11th, Josh Tate earned an RBI single to make it a 9-8 ballgame. Perez singled and Palmer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Reeder worked a walk and increased the lead, 10-8. A sacrifice fly by Samuel Escudero allowed Perez to score from third and make it 11-8. With Plamer at third and Reeder at second, Gray scorched a home run to left and put Bradenton up 14-8.

The Tarpons plated a run in the bottom of the 11th, but Marauders reliever Noah Takacs finished the job to complete a 14-9 victory for Bradenton.

Oviedo (2-0) gets the win, allowing a run (zero earned) on a hit, two walks, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning. Tippie (0-1) gets the loss, letting up four runs (two earned) on two hits, a walk, and two strikeouts.

The Marauders and Tarpons play game two of their six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. EST from George M. Steinbrenner Field. RHP Clevari Tejada (0-0, 0.00) is the starter for Bradenton and LHP Allen Facundo (1-0, 1.59) takes the ball for Tampa.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2026

Gray Homers Twice in Marauders Wild Extra Inning Victory over Tarpons - Bradenton Marauders

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