Parker's Walk-Off Walk Caps Comeback Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Blue Jays came back from down three runs in the late innings to force extras before JoJo Parker's walk-off walk lifted Dunedin over the Clearwater Threshers 5-4 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

Held scoreless through five innings, and down 4-1 entering the 8th, Dunedin rallied for four unanswered runs for their largest comeback win of the season.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Diego Dominguez (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 K) earned his league-leading third win of the season by firing a no-hit, shutout 10th inning in relief.

SS JoJo Parker (0-for-2, RBI, 3 BB, HBP) worked a nine-pitch walk-off walk in the 10th inning to claim Dunedin's first walk-off win of the season.

Parker reached base four times, and extended his on-base streak to nine games.

C Jaxson West (2-for-5, RBI) tallied a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 6th for his fourth multi-hit game through six games played this season.

3B Eric Snow (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) slapped a two-out, two-strike, two-run double in the 8th inning to make it a one-run game.







Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2026

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