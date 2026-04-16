Parker's Walk-Off Walk Caps Comeback Win
Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Blue Jays came back from down three runs in the late innings to force extras before JoJo Parker's walk-off walk lifted Dunedin over the Clearwater Threshers 5-4 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.
Held scoreless through five innings, and down 4-1 entering the 8th, Dunedin rallied for four unanswered runs for their largest comeback win of the season.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Diego Dominguez (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 K) earned his league-leading third win of the season by firing a no-hit, shutout 10th inning in relief.
SS JoJo Parker (0-for-2, RBI, 3 BB, HBP) worked a nine-pitch walk-off walk in the 10th inning to claim Dunedin's first walk-off win of the season.
Parker reached base four times, and extended his on-base streak to nine games.
C Jaxson West (2-for-5, RBI) tallied a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 6th for his fourth multi-hit game through six games played this season.
3B Eric Snow (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) slapped a two-out, two-strike, two-run double in the 8th inning to make it a one-run game.
Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Jose Berrios to Start Thursday for Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Beltre's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Mighty Mussels over Flying Tigers in Extras - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tortugas Win Wild Game 17-13 over Mets - St. Lucie Mets
- Parker's Walk-Off Walk Caps Comeback Win - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Threshers Drop Heartbreaker in Ten Innings - Clearwater Threshers
- Facundo, Offense Lift Tarpons to First Home Victory - Tampa Tarpons
- Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs. Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Gray Homers Twice in Marauders Wild Extra Inning Victory over Tarpons - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Jose Berrios to Start Thursday for Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment
- Parker's Walk-Off Walk Caps Comeback Win
- Parker's First Pro Homer Highlights Four-Homer Night in Loss
- West, Parker Power 13 Unanswered Runs in Series-Clinching Win
- Gaxiola, Williams Lead Offensive Charge in Saturday Split