Late Lead Slips Away in Extra-Inning Loss
Published on July 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erased an early four-run deficit and carried a two-run lead into the 9th inning, but couldn't hold on in a 16-11 extra-inning loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a three-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, 2B, 3 R) smacked a pair of hits including a double at 102.9 MPH and matched a season-high with three runs.
RF Jake Cook (2-for-6, RBI) logged a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 8th, his 11th multi-hit game of the season.
Cook has hit safely in four straight and six of his last seven.
He's batting .302 with five RBI through 11 July games.
Florida State League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Late Lead Slips Away in Extra-Inning Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Six-Run Tenth Inning Holds off Dunedin in Topsy-Turvy Triumph - Clearwater Threshers
- Mighty Mussels Throw Last Punch in Back-And-Forth Opener with Lakeland - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tortugas Blast Past Hammerheads, Reclaim First Place with 9-6 Win - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Pull out in Front Late in Extra-Innings Win - St. Lucie Mets
- Montero's 3-Hit Effort Powers Tarpons Past Marauders - Tampa Tarpons
- Palm Beach Falls to St. Lucie 3-2 in Ten Innings Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
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