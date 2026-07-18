Late Lead Slips Away in Extra-Inning Loss

Published on July 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erased an early four-run deficit and carried a two-run lead into the 9th inning, but couldn't hold on in a 16-11 extra-inning loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a three-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, 2B, 3 R) smacked a pair of hits including a double at 102.9 MPH and matched a season-high with three runs.

RF Jake Cook (2-for-6, RBI) logged a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 8th, his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Cook has hit safely in four straight and six of his last seven.

He's batting .302 with five RBI through 11 July games.







Florida State League Stories from July 17, 2026

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