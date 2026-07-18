Palm Beach Falls to St. Lucie 3-2 in Ten Innings Friday Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (12-9, 45-42) fell to the St. Lucie Mets (7-13, 40-46) on Friday night by a final score of 3-2 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in the first game back from the All-Star break.

Palm Beach jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning. Sebastian Dos Santos led off the inning with a solo home run, his second of the season, against St. Lucie starting pitcher Joel Lara to put the Cardinals ahead 1-0.

Randy Guzman provided an immediate response for St. Lucie when he hit a solo home run to left field off the Cardinals' starting pitcher Brian Holiday to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Cardinals retook the lead. Yordalin Peña connected on a one-out double and was later sent home when Alex Birge hit an RBI fielder's choice to regain the lead at 2-1 through two innings.

The Mets again tied the game in the top of the third inning when Elian Peña hit his fourth home run of the year, a solo blast, to make the score 2-2.

Holiday finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed just the two solo home runs in a no-decision.

Nelfy Ynfante was the first man out of the bullpen and tossed two shutout innings, and Justin Militello pitched a clean eighth inning. However, the Palm Beach offense could not score in the later innings against Elwis Mijares (W, 4-4) and the game entered extra innings tied 2-2.

In the top of the tenth inning, Chase Meggers hit a sacrifice fly to plate St. Lucie's placed runner and put the Mets ahead 3-2 against Jesus Garcia (L, 2-1). Palm Beach could not score their placed runner in the bottom of the tenth inning against Miguel Mejias (SV, 2) and fell 3-2.

The Cardinals and Mets continue the series on Saturday, July 18 with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 6-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 17, 2026

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