Montero's 3-Hit Effort Powers Tarpons Past Marauders

Published on July 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons outfielder Willy Montero

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons outfielder Willy Montero(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (16-6) rode a three-hit night from Willy Montero to an 8-5 victory over the Bradenton Marauders (10-11) on Friday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons struck first in a big way in the opening inning, when Montero launched a 106.8 mph three-run homer to give Tampa an early 3-0 lead. Willy finished 3-for-4, raising his season average to .272.

Bradenton flipped the scoreboard in the top of the third, stringing together a pair of RBI singles before an RBI double put the Marauders in front, 4-3.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom half as Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek tied the game on a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Hans Montero to score.

The Tarpons regained the lead an inning later when Hans Montero lined an RBI single up the middle, and Martin-Grudzielanek followed with his second RBI of the night on a groundout to short, stretching the advantage to 6-4.

The Marauders pulled within a run in the fifth as Eddie King Jr. delivered an RBI ground-rule double to make it 6-5.

Jose Martinez was dominant over two innings of relief, striking out five and retiring all six batters he faced.

David McCann added an insurance run for the Tarps in the bottom of the seventh, on a deep SAC fly to the right field warning track to bring in Willy Montero.

Jackson Lovich provided the final cushion in the eighth, crushing a 432-foot solo homer down the left field line. The blast extended his Florida State League-leading home run total to 17, and gave Tampa an 8-5 lead.

Jose M. Rodriguez retired the side in the ninth to seal the Tarpons' 8-5 victory.

The two clubs continue their six-game series on Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 17, 2026

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