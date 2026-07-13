Late Rally Lifts Tarpons Past Threshers, 3-0

Published on July 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Jackson Lovich lined a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to break a scoreless tie, lifting the Tampa Tarpons to a 3-0 victory over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons' pitching staff set the tone throughout the afternoon. J.T. Etheridge struck out seven over four dominant innings before Jose Ledesma escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to keep Clearwater off the scoreboard. The bullpen continued the effort, with Josh Tiedemann handling the seventh, and Jordarlin Mendoza tossing a scoreless eighth to earn the win.

Tampa finally broke through in the eighth after Ediel Rivera and Isael Arias drew back-to-back walks with two outs. Lovich drove both runners home with a double off the wall in left-center, and Hans Montero followed with an RBI single to score Lovich and stretch the lead to 3-0.

Matthew Tippie came in to shut the door in the ninth, recording his fourth save of the season.

Willy Montero and Hans Montero each recorded two hits, while the Tarpons' pitching staff combined for a 12-strikeout shutout.

The Tarpons head into the All-Star Break with a 15-6 second-half record and will return to action on Friday, July 17, when they play host to the Bradenton Marauders.







Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2026

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