Tarpons Keep Rolling Behind Mayea's Three-Run Blast

Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Brando Mayea drove in a career-high four runs, highlighted by a three-run homer, while Tampa's pitching staff limited Bradenton to four hits in a 6-1 victory over the Marauders on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa struck first in the opening inning when David McCann laced a two-out RBI triple into the left-center field gap, scoring Luis Puello for a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton answered in the second as Antonio Pimentel launched a two-out solo home run to right, evening the score at one.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fourth, when the Tarpons took control with two outs. Puello singled and stole second before Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek worked a walk. Following a groundout that advanced both runners, Mayea turned on a 1-2 pitch and sent it over the wall in right field for a three-run homer, giving Tampa a 4-1 advantage.

Wyatt Parliament (1-2) turned in his first win of the season, allowing one run on three hits over five innings while striking out five. After allowing the solo homer in the second inning, the right-hander settled in to finish his outing by retiring nine of the final 13 batters he faced.

Greysen Carter followed with 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit while striking out three. Austin Breedlove recorded the final four outs to complete the victory as the trio combined to hold the Marauders to just four hits and two walks.

The Tarpons added an insurance run in the seventh. Willy Montero singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and came home on another wild pitch after Christofer Reyes drew a walk to make it 5-1.

An inning later, Martin-Grudzielanek singled and swiped both second and third before Mayea lined an RBI single through the left side, extending the lead to 6-1 and capping his four-RBI night.

The Tarpons and Marauders conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at GMS Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

By Anthony Sagrestano







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2026

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