Sanchez Goes Deep in 6-4 Loss
Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't overcome an early deficit as they fell 6-4 to the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a three-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the 4th to put Dunedin on the board, his sixth homer of the season.
Sanchez's second homer in his last five games left the bat at 101.5 MPH.
DH Jake Cook (2-for-4, R, BB) tallied his second consecutive multi-hit performance and 11th multi-hit game of the season.
Cook has hit safely in seven straight.
He's batting .319 with five RBI through 12 July games.
RF Jean Joseph (3-for-5, 2B, R) matched his season-high with three hits, including a 106.4 MPH double.
Joseph has a hit in five of his last six.
Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Doucette's Grand Slam Powers Tortugas to Series Win - Daytona Tortugas
- Sanchez Goes Deep in 6-4 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Villavicencio's Homer, Obermueller's Five Ks Lead Threshers to Victory - Clearwater Threshers
- Tarpons Keep Rolling Behind Mayea's Three-Run Blast - Tampa Tarpons
- Sterling Fans Nine in Marauders' Second-Straight Loss - Bradenton Marauders
- Cardinals Hommer Twice in 7-4 Victory over Mets - St. Lucie Mets
- Jake Rucker's Four-Hit Day Not Enough in Loss to Lakeland - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Palm Beach Outlasts St. Lucie, 7-4, on Saturday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
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