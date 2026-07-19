Sanchez Goes Deep in 6-4 Loss

Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't overcome an early deficit as they fell 6-4 to the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a three-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the 4th to put Dunedin on the board, his sixth homer of the season.

Sanchez's second homer in his last five games left the bat at 101.5 MPH.

DH Jake Cook (2-for-4, R, BB) tallied his second consecutive multi-hit performance and 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Cook has hit safely in seven straight.

He's batting .319 with five RBI through 12 July games.

RF Jean Joseph (3-for-5, 2B, R) matched his season-high with three hits, including a 106.4 MPH double.

Joseph has a hit in five of his last six.







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2026

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