Gaxiola Reaches 10 Homers, Jays Swept in Twin Bill

Published on July 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were walked off in both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday, falling 2-1 in game one and 7-5 in game two to the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

Game one was the continuation of Saturday's suspended contest, resuming Sunday tied 1-1 after five innings before Bradenton walked it off in the bottom of the 7th.

In game two, Dunedin held three separate leads, including a two-run advantage in the 9th inning, but fell on a walk-off home run.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Ricky Tiedemann (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) stuck out a pair in a shutout inning of work in his first rehab outing with Dunedin.

Tiedemann threw 18 pitches (11 strikes).

His fastball topped out at 97.7 MPH and averaged 96.4 MPH.

RHP Denis Samudio (4 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 8 K) fanned eight batters across four innings in game two, throwing a career-high 76 pitches.

Samudio has struck out 22 batters across his last 12 innings spanning three starts.

DH Jesus Sanchez (0-for-2, RBI, BB) gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead in the 7th inning of game two with a sacrifice fly to deep center field in his second MLB rehab game for Dunedin.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R) clubbed a game-tying solo homer in the 6th inning of game two, his team-leading 10th homer of the season.

Gaxiola is the first Dunedin player to double-digit long balls since Arjun Nimmala and Christian Feliz in 2024.

The opposite field blast was his first since 6/16 in Lakeland.

Gaxiola had multi-hit performances in three of his four games played in Bradenton this week, over which he went 7-for-17 (.412) with six RBI.

2B Raimundo De Los Santos (1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) opened the scoring in the 3rd inning of game two with a solo shot to right field, his second home run of the series in Bradenton.

After not leaving the yard in his first 162 professional games, De Los Santos has homered three times this season, all coming in his last 25 games.

De Los Santos is batting .314 over his last 25 games with three homers and a .948 OPS.

PH Enmanuel Bonilla (1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI, R) swatted a go-ahead, two-out, two-run homer in the 9th inning of the nightcap to give Dunedin a 5-3 lead.

Bonilla is batting .286 in five games since being activated from the injured list with four RBI.







Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2026

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