Cooney, West Collect First Pro Hits in Loss

Published on July 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Dean West and Ryan Cooney picked up their first professional hits, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 14-6 on Tuesday night to the St. Lucie Mets in their series opener at TD Ballpark.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Reese Bassinger (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out a pair in a scoreless 7th inning in his professional debut on 12 pitches.

2B Ryan Cooney (1-for-3, RBI, BB) worked an eight-pitch at-bat before he singled off of MLB rehabber Clay Holmes in the 1st inning for his first professional hit.

Cooney also walked and brought home a run on an RBI fielder's choice in the 9th.

LF Dean West (1-for-3, HBP) smacked a base hit in the 3rd off of Clay Holmes for his first professional hit.

CF Blaine Bullard (0-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB) worked a pair of walks, one of which brought home a run, and stole his team-leading 33rd bag of the season.

The Blue Jays No. 8 prospect has reached base in 15 of his last 16 contests.

Bullard's 33 stolen bases are the most by a D-Jay since Jonathan Davis swiped 33 in 2016.







Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.