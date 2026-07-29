Cooney, West Collect First Pro Hits in Loss
Published on July 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - Dean West and Ryan Cooney picked up their first professional hits, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 14-6 on Tuesday night to the St. Lucie Mets in their series opener at TD Ballpark.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Reese Bassinger (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out a pair in a scoreless 7th inning in his professional debut on 12 pitches.
2B Ryan Cooney (1-for-3, RBI, BB) worked an eight-pitch at-bat before he singled off of MLB rehabber Clay Holmes in the 1st inning for his first professional hit.
Cooney also walked and brought home a run on an RBI fielder's choice in the 9th.
LF Dean West (1-for-3, HBP) smacked a base hit in the 3rd off of Clay Holmes for his first professional hit.
CF Blaine Bullard (0-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB) worked a pair of walks, one of which brought home a run, and stole his team-leading 33rd bag of the season.
The Blue Jays No. 8 prospect has reached base in 15 of his last 16 contests.
Bullard's 33 stolen bases are the most by a D-Jay since Jonathan Davis swiped 33 in 2016.
Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Cooney, West Collect First Pro Hits in Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Early Power Surge Backs Henschel in 11-3 Rout - Daytona Tortugas
- Eight-Run Fifth Breaks Tie, Seals Blowout Win for Threshers - Clearwater Threshers
- Mussels' Mash 100th Homer of Season, Quartet of Players Climb Record Book in Win - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Montero's Two-Homer Night, New Faces Fuel Tarpons' 10-7 Victory - Tampa Tarpons
- Draft Picks, New-Look Mets Dominate Blue Jays 14-6 - St. Lucie Mets
- Hammerheads Fall to Threshers 15-4 Tuesday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
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