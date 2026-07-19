Cardinals Hommer Twice in 7-4 Victory over Mets

Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







Jupiter, FL - The St. Lucie Mets fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-4 as the Cardinals' offense scored seven runs and never looked back, leaving the Mets behind early, setting up a rubber match on Sunday.

It was once again a high-scoring affair early in the game between these two teams. Palm Beach scored first with three runs in the bottom of the first off a single from Brayden Smith, which was misplayed in center field by D'andre Smith, allowing Smith to score and driving in both Ryan Weingartner and Sebastian Dos Santos to make it 3-0 Cardinals. The Mets would respond with two runs of their own in the 2nd. Chase Meggers picked up an RBI single with runners on the corners, driving home AJ Salgado to cut the lead to two. The Mets then got their second run in on a fielder's choice from Jeremy Rodriguez, scoring Simon Juan, making it 3-2 Cardinals.

Palm Beach then began to pull away in the 4th, scoring three more runs. Alex Birg started the scoring with an RBI single to bring home Yordalin Peña. Sebastian Dos Santos then blasted a two-run home run, extending the Cardinals' lead to five, making it 7-2.

Things began to turn on the mound for the Mets after Joe Scarborough entered the game and put together one og his best performances to date. Scarborough pitched two innings of shutout baseball, giving up no hits and striking out four. That now makes back-to-back scoreless outings for Scarborough in his last two appearances at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Antonio Jimenez did get a run back for the Mets with a solo home run in the top of the 6th. Jimenez picked up his 6th home run of the season to make it 7-3 Cardinals. Jimenez has now homered in four games in the month of July.

Caden Wooster finished off the game for the Mets on the mound with a strong outing, going two innings, giving up just one hit, no runs, and striking out four. Mets Pitchers finished the night with 12 strikeouts, hitting double digits for the second consecutive game.

The Mets' offense did get the tying run to the plate in the 9th, but Nathan Shinn closed out the game and secured the win for the Cardinals.

The Mets now fall to 7-14 (40-47), while the Palm Beach Cardinals improve to 13-9 (65-42). The series is now even at one game apiece, and both will look for the series win on Sunday. First pitch on Sunday is set for 12:30 PM EST at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.