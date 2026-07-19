Villavicencio's Homer, Obermueller's Five Ks Lead Threshers to Victory

Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Juan Villavicencio homered for the third time in two games and Cade Obermueller set the tone with five strikeouts in the first 4.0 innings as the Clearwater Threshers (52-37, 12-11) took their second straight win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (41-47, 11-12) on Saturday night at TD Ballpark. Clearwater looks to secure the sweep when they return on Sunday for the series finale.

Nathan Humphreys drew a one-out walk against Blue Jays starter Carson Messina to kick off the top of the first inning. After the second out, Villavicencio crushed a triple off the top of the right-centerfield wall that plated Humphreys from first, giving Clearwater the game's first run. Villavicencio led off the fourth inning with a walk in his second at-bat, promptly stealing second before scoring on a single by Matthew Ferrara that doubled the Threshers' lead. Ferrara stole second during the next at-bat, but an errant throw by Blue Jays catcher Giaconino Lasaracina allowed him to advance to third. After the second out, Ferrara scored on a double by Lyle Miller-Green to make it 3-0 Threshers.

Dunedin third baseman Juan Sanchez led off the home half of the fourth with a solo home run to cut the deficit to two runs. The Blue Jays scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning to get within one run. But the Threshers bounced back in a big way in the top of the seventh. The first two batters of the frame got out before Humphreys reached with a single. After stealing second, he scored on a double by Jonathan Hogart to bump the Threshers' lead back to two runs. On the next pitch, Villavicencio hit a two-run blast into the left field bullpen, doubling Clearwater's advantage to their largest of the night at four runs.

The Blue Jays cut the deficit to three with an RBI groundout in the seventh inning. They plated another in the ninth inning and put the tying run on second base before the final out, ending the game with the Threshers claiming their second straight win 6-4.

Cade Obermueller gave up one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings for a no-decision. Tyler Bowen (3-1) allowed one unearned run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings to earn the win. Brian Walters surrendered one run on three hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work. Tegan Cain earned the save in the ninth, striking out one with one run allowed on two hits.

Villavicencio is tied for second in the FSL with five triples on the season...He reached base safely in his first eight at-bats of the series on Friday and Saturday...In the first 2.0 innings of his two starts against Dunedin, Obermueller struck out eight total batters...Humphreys reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances...He is now tied with Villavicencio with 12 home runs for the team lead...The Threshers conclude a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday, July 19...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2026

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