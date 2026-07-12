Threshers Swept in Tampa Twin Bill

Published on July 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Despite home runs from Jonathan Hogart and Juan Villavicencio, the Clearwater Threshers (50-36, 10-10) lost both games of a Saturday night doubleheader to the Tampa Tarpons (49-37, 14-6) at George M. Steinbrenner Field, dropping game one 8-6 and game two 5-3. The Threshers look to rebound in the series finale in Tampa on Sunday afternoon.

Robert Phelps led off Game One with a single on the second pitch thrown by Sabier Marte. He stole second before coming around to score on an RBI single by Nathan Humphreys that gave Clearwater the first run of the game. After a single by Jonathan Hogart, Matthew Ferrara hit a grounder to third that bounced underneath the mitt of Tarpons third baseman Bryce Martin-Grudzilanek and into left field for a base hit, plating Humphreys from second and doubling the Threshers' advantage. Tampa got one run back in the bottom half of the first to cut Clearwater's lead to one.

Phillies catching prospect Guillermo Rosario waits on a play in the field at first for the Clearwater Threshers.Nathan Ray

Clearwater got that run right back in the top of the second, beginning with a leadoff double by Guillermo Rosario. Victor Cardoza followed with a grounder to third base that was mishandled for an error, allowing Rosario to advance to third and keeping Cardoza safe on first. Phelps then hit a fly ball to left field deep enough to score Rosario on the sacrifice fly to bring the lead back to two runs. After Humphreys drew a two-out walk, Jonathan Hogart battled through a 10-pitch at-bat, sending the tenth pitch of the at-bat over the left-field wall for a three-run home run, boosting the lead to 5 runs. The Tarpons responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs, cutting the Threshers' advantage to 6-3.

The Tarpons belted two home runs and scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take their first lead of the game at 8-6. After the Threshers went down in order at the top of the fifth, inclement weather forced a rain delay heading into the home half of the fifth inning with Clearwater trailing by two runs. After the game resumed, pitchers from both teams took over. The Threshers got a pair of singles in each of the final two frames but stranded the tying run at the plate each time as they dropped Game One 8-6 to the Tarpons.

Phillies pitching prospect Juan Amarante fires in a strike during his return to the Threshers.Nathan Ray

Zuher Yousuf surrendered three runs on three hits and five walks with one strikeout in 3.0 innings of a no-decision. Peyton Havard (1-2) allowed five runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk in 0.2 innings to take the loss. Wilmer Blanco allowed one hit and struck out one batter to finish the bottom of the fourth inning with 0.1 frames. Juan Amarante tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with one walk allowed and one strikeout. James Tallon surrendered one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning.

Phillies infield prospect Matthew Ferrara settles into the batter's box during a start for the Threshers.Nathan Ray

GAME TWO BOX SCORE

WP: Tyler Boudreau (5-2, 3.16)

LP: Sean Youngerman (2-5, 5.92)

In Game Two, Tampa started the scoring with a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning. After both starters shut down the offenses following the opening frame, the Tarpons' offense exploded for a three-run fifth inning to extend their advantage to four runs. In the top of the sixth, Juan Villavicencio smacked a solo home run down the right field line to put the Threshers on the board and cut the deficit to three runs.

Phillies infield prospect Juan Villavicencio connects on a hit during a game with the Clearwater Threshers.Nathan Ray

Tarpons' third baseman Jackson Lovich got the run back with a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, bringing Tampa's advantage back to four runs. The Threshers began a rally in the ninth inning with a leadoff triple by Matthew Ferrara, who scored on a groundout by Will Vierling to cut the deficit to three runs. Lyle Miller-Green followed by beating out an infield single to third, and Cesar Mujica and Robert Phelps each walked to load the bases. After the second out, Villavicencio worked a bases-loaded walk, scoring Miller-Green to put the Threshers within two. With the bases still loaded, Jonathan Hogart sent a deep drive to centerfield, but it was caught on the warning track to seal the 5-3 defeat.

Sean Youngerman (2-5) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings but took the loss. Cole Gilley surrendered four runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in the final 2.0 innings.

Phillies fourth-rounder Sean Youngerman fires in a strike during one of his starts for the Clearwater Threshers.Nathan Ray

Hogart became the third Thresher this season to reach ten home runs...Ferrara became the second Thresher this season to reach 40 RBIs...Rosario picked up his first two hits of the season in his second game back with the Threshers since April...Ferrara leads the FSL with six triples...Clearwater is 7-3 overall in doubleheaders...Both doubleheaders against Tampa ended in a sweep, one for each team...The Threshers will conclude a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday, July 12...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2026

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