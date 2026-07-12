Fort Myers Caps Doubleheader Split with Comeback Win over Bradenton on Miracle Night

Published on July 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels split a doubleheader with the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday at Lee Health Sports Complex.

With their win in game one, the Marauders (40-44, 9-10) clinched the series vs. the Mussels (46-37, 9-9), becoming just the second opponent to get a series win at Hammond Stadium this year (Clearwater, April 3-4). Due to a game being pushed to August, a visiting team has yet to win a full six-game series in Fort Myers this season.

Game One (BRD 2 - FTM 0 - 8 innings)

In game one, the Mighty Mussels' extra-base hit streak came to an end at 33 consecutive games. Fort Myers totaled 102 XBH during the longest streak in the Mussels era.

Fort Myers sent Reed Moring to the mound to start game one. Moring was strong, striking out five Marauders over three scoreless innings.

MLB rehabber Garrett Acton worked an economical top of the fourth inning. Acton, who has a 2.70 ERA with the Minnesota Twins this year, struck out one in a 13-pitch, 1-2-3 frame.

Callan Fang relieved Acton in the fifth. Fang worked around two, one-out baserunners to keep the game scoreless.

In the sixth inning, Bradenton loaded the bases with two outs. Fang froze Luke Scherrer on a curveball to escape the jam.

Mike McKenna worked a scoreless top of the seventh inning, recording three fly outs.

Fort Myers' offense was held to two hits until the bottom of the seventh. Luis Fragoza singled with one out and was pinch-run for by Merphy Hernandez. Hernandez was thrown out trying to steal second base.

The Mussels didn't score and the game went into extra innings.

Michael Hilker Jr. (3-2) took over for the Mussels in the eighth inning. Hilker allowed the automatic runner to score on a double by Bralyn Brazoban to give the Marauders the first run of the game. Brent Iredale doubled in Brazoban later in the frame, and Bradenton took a 2-0 lead.

Fort Myers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth against Adolfo Oviedo (7-0) as they were shutout for the fourth time this season.

Game Two (FTM 3 - BRD 2 - 7 innings)

Wearing their throwback "Miracle" jerseys, Fort Myers sent Justin Mitrovich to the mound for game two. Mitrovich recorded bookend strikeouts in the first inning.

In the second, Mitrovich faced the minimum aided by a caught stealing by Ricardo Pena.

Mitrovich ended up striking out a career-high seven Marauders over 4.2 scoreless innings. He threw 75 pitches while allowing just one hit.

Triple-A rehabber Julian Merryweather took over with two outs in the fifth, making his second rehab outing of the week. He struck out the only batter he faced in the frame.

In the top of the sixth, after a leadoff single, Johan De Los Santos dragged a bunt down the first base line. Merryweather made an errant throw to first, causing a run to score all the way from first. Eddie King Jr. drove in a run later in the inning to make it 2-0 Marauders.

The Miracle responded for their first runs of the doubleheader in the bottom of the sixth, snapping a 15-inning drought. Miguel Briceno walked to lead off the frame, then Ramiro Dominguez doubled. Jayson Bass drove in a run with a fielder's choice ground ball, and Luis Fragoza tied the game with a two-out RBI double to score Bass.

After Brent Francisco (7-2) worked a scoreless top of the seventh inning, Fort Myers looked to win it in the bottom.

Facing Gavin Adams (1-4), Ricardo Paez recorded a leadoff walk and Pena was hit by a pitch two batters later. Against new arm Brandon Cain, Briceno walked to load the bases. Then Dominguez delivered a walk-off single to secure the doubleheader split.

It is Fort Myers' fifth walk-off win of the season, and the second courtesy of Dominguez. Since the beginning of the Mussels' era in 2020, the franchise is 23-18 in the throwback Miracle uniforms.

The Mighty Mussels are now 7-3 overall and 4-2 at home in doubleheaders.

The series concludes on Sunday, July 12. Fort Myers sends Merit Jones (4.33) to the mound, Bradenton counters with Jeter Martinez (5.06). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2026

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