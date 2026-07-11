Threshers Friday Game Postponed in Tampa
Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
TAMPA, FL - You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.
Check out the Clearwater Threshers Statistics
Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater - Tampa Tarpons
- Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short in the 9th - St. Lucie Mets
- Jupiter Defeats St. Lucie 4-3 on Friday Night Behind Career Performance by Mendez Jr. - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Threshers Friday Game Postponed in Tampa - Clearwater Threshers
- Friday Suspended in 5th, to Continue as Part of Doubleheader Saturday - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels, Marauders Doubleheader Postponed; New Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Doubleheader Postponed to Saturday - Bradenton Marauders
- Jupiter Dominates St. Lucie in 15-3 Victory on Thursday Afternoon - Jupiter Hammerheads
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