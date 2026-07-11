Threshers Friday Game Postponed in Tampa

Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026

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