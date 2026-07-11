Jupiter Defeats St. Lucie 4-3 on Friday Night Behind Career Performance by Mendez Jr.

Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-11, 45-40) defeated the St. Lucie Mets (4-13, 37-46) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium behind a career-best performance by Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez Jr (W, 7-0).

In the bottom of the first inning, the Hammerheads struck first against St. Lucie starting pitcher Ethan Lanthier (L, 0-2). After Echedry Vargas hit a one-out single, Andres Valor hit his fourth triple of the year into left-center field to give Jupiter the lead. The next hitter, Yoffry Solano, beat out an infield single to score Valor and put the Hammerheads ahead 2-0.

Later, in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hammerheads got another run on a solo home run by Jeremy Almonte, his first career Single-A home run, and Jupiter took a 3-0 lead after four innings.

Jupiter added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Valor drew a one-out walk, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a throwing error. With two outs, Valor scored on a wild pitch issued by St. Lucie relief pitcher Connor Ware and the Hammerheads took a 4-0 lead after six innings.

Meanwhile, Mendez Jr was dominant in his start as he tossed seven shutout innings where he struck out 10 Mets and allowed just three hits and three walks. For Mendez Jr., the seven innings pitched is a new career-high and also the longest outing by a Hammerhead since Jake Brooks threw a seven-inning complete game on June 16th, 2024 against St. Lucie.

St. Lucie scored twice in the top of the eighth inning against Jupiter relief pitcher Ramon Sanchez. Branny De Oleo reached on a dropped third strike and Elian Pena walked to put runners at first and second base. A throwing error by Almonte allowed De Oleo to score and Chase Meggers hit an RBI single to cut the Jupiter lead to 4-2.

Hayden Cuthbertson (Sv, 2) entered to pitch the top of the ninth inning. After the first two outs came quickly, Jackson Hauge hit a solo home run to deep left field to make it a 4-3 lead for the Hammerheads. Cuthbertson got Taylor Darden to fly out to right field to end the game and convert his second save of the year and Jupiter held on for the 4-3 win over St. Lucie on Friday night.

Game five of this six-game series between Jupiter and St. Lucie takes place on Saturday, July 11th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. as the Hammerheads go for the series victory. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026

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