Three Homers Help Threshers Even Series

Published on July 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - With home runs in the first, second and eighth innings, the Clearwater Threshers (49-34, 9-8) never trailed in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons (47-36, 12-5) on Wednesday evening at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers look to build off this power-hitting momentum when they return for the third game of the series on Thursday night.

After the first out of the opening inning, Nathan Humphreys sent the first pitch he saw to dead centerfield for a solo home run to open the scoring in favor of the Threshers. The Tarpons tied the game in the home half of the inning with a two-out RBI double to even the score at one apiece. Robert Phelps belted the first pitch of the top of the second inning for a solo home run that returned the one-run lead to the Threshers.

The game stayed at 2-1 until the top of the eighth inning, which began with a double by Juan Villavicencio on the first pitch of the frame. Two pitches later, Jonathan Hogart crushed a 1-1 pitch off the scoreboard to triple the Threshers' advantage. Clearwater's lead grew by another run after Matthew Ferrara walked and advanced to third on a single by Phelps. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 before the Tarpons cut the deficit to one with three runs in the eighth. The Threshers retired the side in order in the ninth inning to seal the 5-4 victory and even the series at one game apiece.

Matthew Fisher (1-0) struck out five batters in 5.0 innings of one-run ball with two hits and one walk allowed to earn the win. Wilmer Blanco walked one and allowed one hit in 2.0 scoreless innings. Marty Gair walked two batters and gave up three runs on two hits with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Tegan Cain earned the save with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Fisher got through 5.0 innings for the first time in his pro career...He earned his first professional win in his tenth professional start...Gair became the first Threshers reliever to reach 50 strikeouts in 2026...Burkholder and Cardoza have walked in each of the last three games...Cain has recorded three saves in three save opportunities since June 19...He has not allowed a hit in any of his last four outings...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday, July 9...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2026

Three Homers Help Threshers Even Series - Clearwater Threshers

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