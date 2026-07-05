Ferrara Sets Tone with Three-Run Double in First as Threshers Take Series

Published on July 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After taking the lead in the opening inning, the Clearwater Threshers (48-33, 8-7) stayed in front for the rest of the game as they clinched a series victory with a 6-2 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-34, 8-6) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday.

Juan Villavicencio became the game's first baserunner with a one-out single off Fort Myers' starter Justin Mitrovich. He stole second and third as Humphreys walked, and Hogart was hit by a pitch to load the bases. On a 0-1 pitch, Matthew Ferrara cleared the bases with a double to give the Threshers a 3-0 lead. Lyle Miller-Green started off the following inning with a single on the second pitch of the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Villavicencio ripped a double off the centerfield wall to increase the Threshers' lead to four runs.

Fort Myers got on the board with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, smacking a solo homer to cut the deficit to three runs. They added another run in the fifth inning to cut the lead to two runs at the halfway point. Jonathan Hogart reached on an error in the eighth inning, and Will Vierling homered on the next pitch to double the Threshers' advantage.

Cole Gilley surrendered one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. James Tallon (2-1) allowed one unearned run on one walk and one strikeout without allowing a hit in 1.0 inning to earn the win. Peyton Havard struck out one and allowed one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Tyler Bowen allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout in 1.0 scoreless inning. MT Morrissey walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Luis Avila struck out two batters with two hits allowed in the ninth inning...

All six of Clearwater's runs were scored with two outs...Vierling hit two homers in the same series for his first time as a pro...Gilley tossed a career-long 4.0 innings in his first professional start...Tallon has not allowed an earned run in his past 4.0 innings of work...Avila has thrown 9.0 shutout frames in six relief appearances for the Threshers this season...The Threshers will begin a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, July 7...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 5, 2026

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