Mets Snap 9-Game Skid with Late Comeback, Beat Tarpons 10-5

Published on July 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Antonio Jimenez homers for the St. Lucie Mets

(St. Lucie Mets) Antonio Jimenez homers for the St. Lucie Mets(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets snapped a nine-game losing streak with an inspiring late game comeback on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Mets trailed the Tampa Tarpons 5-1 after six innings but scored two runs in the seventh and seven more runs in the eighth for a 10-5 victory.

The Tarpons were trying to become the first team to sweep a six-game series against the Mets at Clover Park since MiLB moved to the six-game series format in 2021.

Mets catcher Francisco Toledo hit a two-run ground rule double with one out in the eighth inning off Jordalin Mendoza to put the Mets ahead 6-5. Taylor Darden then hit a two-run single against Parker Seay to open up an 8-5 advantage. Antonio Jimenez legged out a RBI infield single and AJ Salgado drew a bases loaded walk to complete the scoring int the inning.

All told in the eighth inning the Mets scored seven runs on four hits, drew three walks and had two batters hit by a pitch. They sent 13 batters to the plate.

The Tarpons looked to be in command of the game after Engelth Urena launched a solo home run in the fifth inning to increase their lead to 5-1.

The Mets scored their first two runs on solo homers. Jimenez tied the game 1-1 with his third long ball of the season in the first inning.

Branny De Oleo launched his sixth homer of the season in the seventh inning to cut the Mets deficit to 5-2. The Mets scored again in the inning when Jeremy Rodriguez doubled and Jack Scanlon hit another double off Mendoza to plate Rodriguez to make it 5-3.

Mets starter Emilio Obispo pitched for the second time in the series and gave up just one unearned run over 3.0 innings.

The Mets bullpen was solid after finishing the fourth inning for Calvin Ziegler, who allowed three runs over 0.1 in a MiLB rehab appearance. Scarborough allowed just the solo home run to Urena over 1.1 innings. Caden Wooster pitched 2.1 scoreless innings. Ernesto Mercedes pitched the final 1.2 innings without giving up a run to get the win.

Jimenez went 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.

Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Trey Snyder went 2 for 4.

The Mets (3-10, 36-43) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game commuter series at the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 5, 2026

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