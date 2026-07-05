Marauders Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Tortugas

Published on July 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (6-8, 37-42) fell short of a comeback during an 8-6 loss to the Daytona Tortugas (7-6, 28-51) on Saturday from LECOM Park. Brent Iredale crushed his sixth homer of the season, while Antonio Pimentel extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games.

The Marauders began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Tortugas starter Jake Brink. Pimentel doubled and came around to score on a base hit by Edgleen Perez.

In the bottom of the second, Iredale notched a solo blast off Brink to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Cristian Jauregui walked, moved to second on a single by Luke Scherrer, and scored on a throwing error to make it 3-0.

Eddie King Jr. led off the bottom of the third with a walk and was plated on a double by Iredale, putting the Marauders up 4-0.

Daytona got the bats going with two runs in the fourth, two runs in the seventh, three runs in the eighth, and a run in the ninth to take a 8-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Perez plated two runs on a double, but Bradenton went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize an 8-6 win for Daytona.

The Marauders and Tortugas play the series finale of a six-game set on Sunday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 5, 2026

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