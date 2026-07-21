Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 26

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from July 21-July 26 against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 22) - Join us for our second Summer Camp Day of the season! Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather at LECOM Park with summer-themed activities and baseball throughout the afternoon!

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION/THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JULY 23) - Come out to LECOM Park as we celebrate our second Hispanic Heritage Day of the season! The Marauders will reidentify as the Bradenton Barbanegras and take the field in special themed jerseys!

This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY/BLUE FOUNDATION TOY DRIVE (FRIDAY, JULY 24) - Grab those ugly sweaters and join us as we bring holiday cheer to LECOM Park by celebrating Christmas in July! Also, Fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive a complimentary gift, while supplies last. Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL and 12 oz. Surfside drink specials. After the game, kids can run the bases!

MARTY'S CREWE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JULY 25) - Saturday is all about Marty! Come celebrate the Marauders swashbuckling mascot along with his mascot friends! Hang out for a Foam Party from 5:30-6:20 by Cool Today. Stay after the game for a postgame concert performed by Jack'd Up! Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL and 12 oz. Surfside drink specials.







Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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