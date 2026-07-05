Lantigua's Go-Ahead Homer Gives Tortugas Series Split with 9-8 Win

Published on July 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas pounded out 15 hits, built an early six-run lead, and held off the Bradenton Marauders for a 9-8 win Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park, earning a series split to close the week. The Rundown

Daytona jumped ahead in the first against Jeter Martinez. Bernard Moon and Pablo Nunez walked before Ty Doucette singled home Moon. After Kyle Henley doubled, Drew Davies drove in two more with a single to left, giving the Tortugas a 3-0 lead.

Bradenton answered with two runs in the bottom half against Justin Henschel, but Daytona broke the game open in the fourth. Ichiro Cano singled, Anielson Buten walked, and Dylan King walked to load the bases. Moon followed with a two-run single, Lantigua added a sacrifice fly, and Doucette launched a two-run homer to right to make it 8-2.

The Marauders rallied for four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Richard Ramirez, then tied the game in the seventh against Stharlin Torres.

Daytona answered right back in the eighth. Arnaldo Lantigua hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot to right, putting the Tortugas back in front, 9-8.

Torres protected the lead from there, working a scoreless eighth before stranding runners at the corners in the ninth to seal the win. Stat of the Day

15 - Daytona collected 15 hits, its second-most in a game this season, behind only Thursday's season-high 16-hit performance. Notes

- Daytona improved to 29-51 overall and 8-6 in the second half.

- The Tortugas finished the series with back-to-back wins to earn a 3-3 split.

- Daytona improved to 3-2 in July.

- The Tortugas are now 7-15 in day games.

- Daytona improved to 4-9 on Sundays.

- The Tortugas are now 0-6-1 in road series.

- Daytona improved to 11-30 on the road.

- The Tortugas improved to 19-41 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 4-4 when tied after seven innings.

- The Tortugas improved to 21-0 when leading after eight innings.

- Daytona improved to 10-11 in one-run games.

- The Tortugas improved to 15-5 when recording 10 or more hits.

- Daytona improved to 19-19 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas improved to 23-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona improved to 21-2 when outhitting its opponent.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13 games.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to six games.

- Nunez extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Doucette recorded his second three-hit game and ninth multi-hit game of the season.

- Doucette drove in three runs for the first time this season and recorded his fourth multi-RBI game.

- Cano recorded his 10th multi-hit game and second three-hit game of the season.

- Henley recorded his 21st multi-hit game of the season.

- Buten recorded his second three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game of the season.

- Buten tied his career high with three hits for the eighth time and first since May 7 with the ACL Guardians.

- Moon recorded his ninth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Davies recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas return home to open a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, July 7 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 5, 2026

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