Jupiter Defeated by Dunedin 3-2 in Late Rally Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (5-10, 42-39) fell late in the ninth inning to the Dunedin Blue Jays (8-7, 38-42) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Hammerheads lost five of six games in the series and finish 5-7 against Dunedin this season.

The Hammerheads scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning again. Andres Valor blasted his eighth home run of the year to left field to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the top of the fourth inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao. JoJo Parker walked with one out and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Genao on a failed pickoff attempt. With Parker at third base, Arjun Nimmala hit an RBI single to make it a 1-1 game.

Genao finished his start with six innings pitched and allowed one unearned run while he struck out four batters in a no-decision. Genao has gone at least six innings in four starts this season which leads all Hammerheads starting pitchers.

Genao finished six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts. Hayden Cuthbertson was the first man out of the Jupiter bullpen and he tossed two scoreless innings with two hits allowed and one strikeout.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Hammerheads loaded the bases against Blue Jay relief pitcher Austin Marozes (W, 1-0). With two outs Valor drew an RBI walk to put the Hammerheads ahead 2-1.

Ian Medina (L, 1-1; H, 5)) entered the top of the ninth inning on the mound for Jupiter and allowed runners to reach first and second base with one out. Ramon Sanchez (BS, 1) came out of the bullpen to get the final two outs of the frame. With two outs, Giaconino Lasaracina hit a two-RBI double to put the Blue Jays ahead 3-2. The Hammerheads did not score another run and suffered the 3-2 defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Jupiter stays home to welcome the St. Lucie Mets for six games beginning on Tuesday, July 7th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the final series before the All-Star break. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 5, 2026

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