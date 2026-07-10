Marauders Doubleheader Postponed to Saturday
Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tonight's doubleheader against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels is postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are scheduled to make up the doubleheader on Saturday, July 11.
First pitch is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. EST with the second game set for 6:05 p.m. EST. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games.
Sunday will consist of the previously single scheduled game, while the final game of the series will be played during a doubleheader on August 26 when the Marauders travel back to Hammond Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m. EST.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026
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