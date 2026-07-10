Marauders and Mighty Mussels Washed Out, Doubleheader Set for Friday

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tonight's matchup against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels is postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday, July 10.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. EST with the second game beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m. EST. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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