Marauders and Mighty Mussels Washed Out, Doubleheader Set for Friday
Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tonight's matchup against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels is postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday, July 10.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. EST with the second game beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m. EST. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026
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