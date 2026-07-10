Lin Lifts Tortugas to Season High Fifth Straight Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Behind another dominant performance on the mound from Reds No. 9 prospect Sheng-En Lin, the Daytona Tortugas extended their season-best winning streak to five games with a 9-1 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

The Tortugas jumped on Palm Beach starter Jack Martinez immediately, sending eight batters to the plate in the opening inning. Jalen Hairston opened the game with a double before walks to Ty Doucette and Arnaldo Lantigua loaded the bases. Drew Davies lifted a sacrifice fly to score the game's first run before Ichiro Cano lined a two-run single to right, giving Daytona a quick 3-0 advantage.

Daytona added another run in the second after Ian Francis was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on Hairston's RBI single, pushing the lead to 4-0.

While the offense continued to build the lead, Lin completely controlled the Cardinals lineup. The right-hander stranded three runners in the first inning, worked around another threat in the second, then retired seven of his final eight batters to finish five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

The offense broke the game open in the third. Kyle Henley singled before swiping both second and third base. After Rafhlmil Torres walked, Cano crushed a three-run homer to left field, extending the lead to 7-0 and giving the third baseman a new career high with six RBIs.

From there, Daytona's bullpen never allowed Palm Beach back into the game. Lisnerkin Lantigua struck out six over the final four innings, repeatedly pitching around traffic while keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard.

The Tortugas tacked on insurance in the seventh when Torres singled and Cano delivered another RBI single, then added one more in the eighth after Francis walked, Hairston singled and Lantigua reached on a fielder's choice that was extended by a Palm Beach throwing error.

Palm Beach finally broke through in the ninth with two outs. A double by Ryan Mitchell plated Johnfrank Salazar, ending Daytona's shutout bid with the Cardinals down to their final strike. Lantigua immediately responded by striking out Sebastian Dos Santos to finish off the 9-1 victory. Notes

- Daytona extended its season-long winning streak to five games.

- The Tortugas improved to 11-6 in the second half and moved 1.5 games ahead of Palm Beach for first place in the FSL East second-half standings.

- Daytona improved to 32-51 overall.

- The Tortugas lead the series 3-0 and have secured at least a split of the six-game set.

- Daytona improved to 6-2 in July.

- The Tortugas improved to 6-8 on Thursdays, 25-35 in night games and 21-21 at home.

- Daytona improved to 21-41 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 23-3 when leading after seven innings.

- Daytona improved to 20-17 when hitting a home run and 11-8 when homering with runners on base.

- The Tortugas improved to 21-19 when scoring first.

- Daytona improved to 26-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona improved to 24-2 when outhitting its opponent.

- Palm Beach did not score until its final out of the game.

- Lin tossed five scoreless innings, allowing one hit while extending his scoreless streak to 11 consecutive innings.

- Over his last three starts, Lin has allowed just one run over 15.0 innings while striking out 14.

- Lisnerkin Lantigua struck out a season-high six batters, tying his career high set on June 25, 2022, with the DSL Blue Jays.

- Cano went 3-for-4 with a home run and a career-high six RBIs, surpassing his previous career best of five, which he had accomplished twice, most recently on June 9, 2025, against the ACL Dodgers.

- Cano became the third Tortuga with at least five RBIs in a game this season, joining Bernard Moon and Jacob Friend.

- Cano recorded his 11th multi-hit game, third three-hit game and extended his hitting streak to five games.

- Hairston recorded his eighth multi-hit game and third three-hit game of the season.

- Buten extended his on-base streak to six games.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest by a Tortuga this season.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to eight games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, July 10 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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