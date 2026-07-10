Mussels, Marauders Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday
Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Bradenton Marauders was postponed due to severe weather and unpayable field conditions.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, July 10. Both games will be seven innings.
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
Game two will begin no earlier than 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for today's game (Thursday, July 9) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 home games.
Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Marauders and Mighty Mussels Washed Out, Doubleheader Set for Friday - Bradenton Marauders
- Mussels, Marauders Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Hammerheads Cruise Past Mets 15-3 on Camp Day - St. Lucie Mets
- Davies Walks off Cardinals as Tortugas Win Fourth Straight - Daytona Tortugas
- Ramirez Homers for a Third Straight Game to Lift Marauders over Mighty Mussels - Bradenton Marauders
- Mighty Mussels Set Extra-Base Hit Record in Loss to Bradenton - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Mussels, Marauders Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday
- Mighty Mussels Set Extra-Base Hit Record in Loss to Bradenton
- Mussels Drop Series Opener to Bradenton 4-3
- Mighty Mussels' Catcher Ryan Sprock Named FSL Player of the Month
- Louis Varland Becomes First Mighty Mussel's Era Alum to Earn All-Star Selection, Three Total Franchise Alums Named to 2026 ASG Rosters