Mussels, Marauders Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Bradenton Marauders was postponed due to severe weather and unpayable field conditions.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, July 10. Both games will be seven innings.

First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Game two will begin no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for today's game (Thursday, July 9) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 home games.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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