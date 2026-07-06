Mighty Mussels' Catcher Ryan Sprock Named FSL Player of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' catcher Ryan Sprock has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for June 2026, as announced today by the offices of Major League Baseball.

Sprock batted .400/.535/.600 across 21 games and led the league in average (.400), hits (30), on-base percentage (.535) and OPS (1.135) while ranking fifth in RBI (18). He had a 21-to-5 strikeout to walk ratio.

The 21-year-old recorded six multi-hit games, including a career high four hits on June 9, and opened the month with an 18-game hitting streak that raised his season average from .259 to .323. Sprock batted .446 with a 1.237 OPS during his run. That streak was the third longest in franchise history, tracked since 2005. It was also the longest hitting streak in the FSL this season by five games.

He becomes the second Mighty Mussels hitter to earn a Player of the Month award, joining fellow backstop Andrew Cossetti who did so in May of 2023.

The Minnesota Twins eighth round pick in the 2025 draft did more than just earn awards today, as the Twins have also announced his promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids this afternoon. On the season, he slashed .306/.436/.441 with a .877 OPS in 65 games. He led the league in OBP, was second in OPS, and fourth in average.







Florida State League Stories from July 6, 2026

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