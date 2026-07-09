Ramirez Homers for a Third Straight Game to Lift Marauders over Mighty Mussels

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Richard Ramirez homered for a third straight game in the Bradenton Marauders (8-9, 39-43) 6-5 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (8-8, 45-36) on Wednesday from Hammond Stadium. Jared Jones drove in two runs, while Canon Reeder notched two hits.

In the top of the third, Bradenton scored a run off Fort Myers starter Jason Reitz. Reeder singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and came around to score on a base hit by Edgleen Perez. Jayson Bass homered off Marauders starter Irwin Ramirez in the bottom half of the inning to make it 1-1.

Bradenton scored again in the top of the fourth off Fort Myers reliever Dylan Questad. Bralyn Brazoban walked and plated on a double by Ramirez. The Mighty Mussels scratched across three runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Johan De Los Santos doubled in the fifth, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit, 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, Reeder singled and De Los Santos reached on a throwing error to put runners on third and second. Jones singled, scoring Reeder and De Los Santos to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

After Bass tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer, Ramirez launched a home run in the top of the eighth to put Bradenton up 6-5.

Marauders reliever Brandon Cain tossed a perfect ninth to finalize a 6-5 win for the Bradenton.

Greiber Mendez (4-1) earned the win, letting up a run on three hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Mike McKenna (5-4) took the loss, allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts over 2.0 innings.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels play game three of a six-game set on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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