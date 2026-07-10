Tibbitts Delivers Walk-Off Win in 11th

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays won in walk-off fashion in 11 innings on Thursday, outlasting the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-5 at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

Brock Tibbitts delivered the game winner in the 11th inning with a double to left-center field, the first walk-off hit of his professional career. It marked Dunedin's sixth walk-off win of the season.

Dunedin's bullpen trio of Austin Smith, Franly Urena, and Josbel Garcia combined for five scoreless innings, stranding eight Flying Tigers on base.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Franly Urena (2.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K) did not allow an earned run in 2.1 frames in relief.

Urena has not allowed a run across his last four appearances spanning 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts.

Over his last 11 outings since May 29, Urena has posted a 1.06 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 17 innings and opponents' batting .096.

RHP Josbel Garcia (1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K) escaped bases-loaded jams in both the 10th and 11th innings to earn his second win of the season.

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, RBI) tallied his third straight multi-hit game, highlighted by an RBI single in the 2nd.

The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect tallied his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season.

He's hit safely in five straight, batting .375 over that stretch.

Bullard has driven in a run in three straight games with five RBI over his last three.

C Giaconino Lasaracina (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) blasted a two-run homer in the 2nd to open the scoring, his second in ten games for Dunedin and eighth in 24 games between FCL and Class-A this season.

His two-run shot left the bat at 104.7 MPH and traveled 432 ft, the furthest tracked home run by a Blue Jay this season.

RF Jean Joseph (2-for-4, R, BB) logged his second straight multi-hit performance.

Joseph has a hit in three straight and five of his last six games.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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