Bullard Homers in Three-Hit Night
Published on July 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - Despite big games from Blaine Bullard and Jake Cook, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 15-6 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in their series opener.
KEY PERFORMERS
CF Blaine Bullard (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R) fell a triple shy of the cycle in a three-hit, three-RBI night which included his seventh homer of the year, a solo shot in the 5th.
The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect tallied his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season, and fifth 3+ hit game.
Bullard's 8th inning double left the bat at 107.4 MPH, his hardest hit ball of the season.
RF Jake Cook (3-for-5, 3 R) smacked a career-high three hits and matched a career-high by scoring three runs.
Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Bullard Homers in Three-Hit Night - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Ramirez Secures Season-High Four Hits During Marauders 4-3 Win - Bradenton Marauders
- Tortugas Pound Season-High 17 Hits, Win Third Straight - Daytona Tortugas
- Mussels Drop Series Opener to Bradenton 4-3 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Threshers Blanked in Series Opener - Clearwater Threshers
- Mets Dominate Hammerheads 11-2 in Series Opener - St. Lucie Mets
- Tarpons Toss One-Hitter, Top Threshers 7-0 - Tampa Tarpons
- Jupiter Drops Series Opener to St. Lucie in 11-2 Loss Tuesday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
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