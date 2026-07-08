Bullard Homers in Three-Hit Night

Published on July 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Despite big games from Blaine Bullard and Jake Cook, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 15-6 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

CF Blaine Bullard (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R) fell a triple shy of the cycle in a three-hit, three-RBI night which included his seventh homer of the year, a solo shot in the 5th.

The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect tallied his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season, and fifth 3+ hit game.

Bullard's 8th inning double left the bat at 107.4 MPH, his hardest hit ball of the season.

RF Jake Cook (3-for-5, 3 R) smacked a career-high three hits and matched a career-high by scoring three runs.







Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2026

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