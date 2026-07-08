Tarpons Toss One-Hitter, Top Threshers 7-0

Published on July 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Justin West delivers

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Justin West delivers(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons continued their torrid stretch Tuesday night, winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games with a 7-0 victory over the Clearwater Threshers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tampa's pitching staff combined to allow just one hit in the shutout, highlighted by six dominant innings from Justin West.

West turned in one of his strongest starts of the year, allowing just one hit across six scoreless frames while earning his fifth win of the season. The left-hander scattered four walks and struck out two before handing the ball to Jose Ledesma and Greysen Carter, who combined for three hitless innings to complete the one-hitter.

The Tarpons wasted no time taking the lead as Jackson Lovich launched a leadoff home run to right-center field in the bottom of the first, his 15th homer of the season.

Tampa added another in the third when Luis Puello opened the inning with a solo shot to left, extending the lead to 2-0.

The offense doubled its advantage in the fourth. After Lovich reached on a successful ABS challenge that overturned a called strike three into ball four, Hans Montero singled and Puello drew a walk to load the bases. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek then lined a two-out, two-run single through the right side, scoring Lovich and Hans Montero to make it 4-0.

Tampa tacked on another run in the sixth without recording a hit. Puello walked, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 5-0.

In the seventh, Willy Montero singled and stole second before David McCann drove him home with an RBI double to right. Next up, Engelth Urena lined a ground-rule double into the left-center field gap, plating McCann to extend the lead to 7-0.

Ledesma tossed 1.2 hitless innings with two strikeouts before Carter closed out the game by striking out three of the five batters he faced, sealing Tampa's one-hit shutout.

Both teams return to action tomorrow night at GMS Field, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2026

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