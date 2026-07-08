Tortugas Pound Season-High 17 Hits, Win Third Straight

Published on July 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erupted for a season-high 17 hits and scored in seven different innings, powering past the Palm Beach Cardinals, 12-7, on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona jumped on Palm Beach immediately. Bernard Moon opened the first with a double, Arnaldo Lantigua singled him home, Ty Doucette singled, and Kyle Henley walked to load the bases. Rafhlmil Torres followed with a walk to bring in a run before Ichiro Cano ripped a two-run double to make it 4-0.

The Tortugas added three more in the second. Jalen Hairston singled, Lantigua singled, and Doucette singled to load the bases before Henley was hit by a pitch. Torres then grounded into a double play on a wild sequence that still allowed two runs to score, pushing Daytona ahead, 7-0.

Palm Beach answered with four runs in the third and three more in the fourth, but Daytona kept the pressure on. Anielson Buten reached on an infield single in the third and scored on Moon's second double of the night. In the fourth, Lantigua launched his fourth home run of the season to put the Tortugas back in front by two.

Daytona added another run in the fifth when Henry Hunter singled, moved to second on an error, and scored on Hairston's RBI single. Buten singled, stole second and third, then scored on Moon's RBI single in the seventh before Doucette capped the night with his seventh home run of the season in the eighth.

On the mound, Bryce Archie took over in the fifth and dominated, throwing four no-hit innings with a career-high six strikeouts before Andrew Shaffner finished the win in the ninth. Stat of the Day

17 - Daytona collected 17 hits, its most in a game this season. Notes

- Daytona improved to 30-51 overall and 9-6 in the second half.

- The Tortugas have won three straight games, their second longest winning streak of the season.

- Daytona leads the series against Palm Beach, 1-0.

- The Tortugas are now 2-5 against Palm Beach this season.

- Daytona improved to 4-2 in July.

- The Tortugas improved to 5-8 on Tuesdays.

- Daytona improved to 19-21 at home.

- The Tortugas improved to 23-36 in night games.

- Daytona improved to 11-10 against left-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 21-3 when leading after seven innings.

- Daytona improved to 16-5 when recording 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas improved to 18-17 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona improved to 20-19 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas improved to 24-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona improved to 22-2 when outhitting its opponent.

- The Tortugas have scored 29 runs during their three-game winning streak.

- All nine Daytona batters reached base safely.

- Five Tortugas recorded multi-hit games.

- Doucette followed up his Florida State League Player of the Week honor by going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

- Doucette set a new career high with four hits.

- Doucette recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

- Doucette has homered in back-to-back games and has four home runs in his last seven games.

- Lantigua homered for the second straight game.

- Lantigua recorded his third three-hit game, 12th multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

- Buten tied his career high with three hits for the ninth time and third time this season.

- Buten recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season, with all three hits coming on infield singles.

- Moon recorded his fifth three-hit game and 21st multi-hit game of the season.

- Moon recorded his 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

- Moon added his 23rd and 24th doubles of the season, continuing to lead the Florida State League.

- Moon now has 32 extra-base hits, the most in the FSL.

- Hairston recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

- Torres recorded his fifth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Cano recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

- Archie threw 4.0 no-hit innings with a career-high six strikeouts.

- Archie topped his previous career high of five strikeouts, set June 6 at Dunedin.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Hairston extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to eight games.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 14 games.

- Buten extended his on-base streak to four games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to six games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday, July 8 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2026

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