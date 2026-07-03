Tortugas Bash Three Homers, Snap Skid with 11-6 Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erupted for a season-high 16 hits and used a four-run ninth inning to pull away from the Bradenton Marauders, snapping a three-game losing streak with an 11-6 victory Thursday night at LECOM Park. The Rundown

Daytona opened the scoring immediately. Bernard Moon doubled on the very first pitch of the game, Pablo Nunez followed with a bunt single, and Ty Doucette brought home Moon on a fielder's choice.

Bradenton answered in the bottom of the first when Richard Ramirez hit a two-run homer, but the Tortugas responded with two runs in the second. Jalen Hairston singled, Ian Francis was hit by a pitch, and Moon reached on a fielder's choice before Nunez walked to load the bases. Arnaldo Lantigua followed with a two-run single to put Daytona back in front, 3-2.

After Bradenton tied it in the second, Rafhlmil Torres opened the third with a ground-rule double, moved to third on a balk, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Drew Davies to give the Tortugas a 4-3 lead.

The Marauders tied it again in the fourth, but Moon broke the deadlock in the sixth with his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to left that put Daytona ahead for good.

The Tortugas added two more in the seventh. Torres walked, stole second, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ichiro Cano before Hairston singled and came home on a throwing error.

Bradenton cut the deficit to 7-5 in the bottom half, but Daytona finished the night with a four-run ninth. Hairston led off with his second home run of the season, Francis doubled, Nunez walked, and Doucette crushed a three-run homer to center to put the game out of reach. Stat of the Game

16 - Daytona collected 16 hits, its most in a game this season, topping its previous high of 15 on April 30 against Fort Myers. Notes

- Daytona improved to 27-50 overall and 6-5 in the second half.

- The Tortugas snapped a three-game losing streak.

- Bradenton leads the series 2-1.

- Daytona improved to 1-1 in July and 5-8 on Thursdays.

- The Tortugas improved to 9-29 on the road.

- Daytona is now 22-35 in night games.

- The Tortugas improved to 17-41 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona is now 20-3 when leading after seven innings and 19-0 when leading after eight.

- The Tortugas improved to 13-5 when recording 10 or more hits.

- Daytona improved to 16-17 when hitting a home run and 8-8 when homering with men on base.

- The Tortugas improved to 21-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona improved to 19-2 when outhitting its opponent.

- The Tortugas hit three home runs, their second-most in a game this season.

- All nine Daytona batters recorded a hit, and five Tortugas had multi-hit games.

- Moon finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with his eighth home run and FSL-leading 21st double.

- Moon recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season and fourth three-hit game.

- Nunez recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

- Lantigua recorded his 10th multi-hit game and eighth two-hit game of the season.

- Doucette recorded his seventh multi-hit game and hit his fifth home run of the season.

- Doucette has homered in back-to-back games.

- Hairston recorded his fourth multi-hit game and first three-hit game at Single-A, matching his career high with three hits for the third time.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 18 games and his hitting streak to six games.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to 10 games and his hitting streak to five games.

- Francis extended his on-base streak to seven games and his hitting streak to five games.

- Hairston extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to 10 games and his hitting streak to four games.

- Nunez extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to 10 games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, July 3 at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET with a special Fourth of July firework show to follow, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

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