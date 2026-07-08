Mets Dominate Hammerheads 11-2 in Series Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Antonio Jimenez of the St. Lucie Mets connects for a double

(St. Lucie Mets) Antonio Jimenez of the St. Lucie Mets connects for a double(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets enjoyed a wire-to-wire dominant 11-2 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Mets leadoff hitter Antonio Jimenez started the game with a bang, homering on the first pitch of the contest thrown by Jonas Uzcategui. Jimenez went 4 for 6 with the homer, two doubles, four runs and two stolen bases. Needing a triple for the cycle, he struck out and hit into a fielder's choice in this final two at-bats.

Four Mets pitchers limited the Hammerheads to two hits. Starter Jose Lopez made his team debut and was solid over 4.0 innings. He gave up one hit, a leadoff double in the fourth inning, and two runs. He walked four and struck out four.

Mets relievers Zack Mack (2.0 innings), Miguel Mejias (1.1 innings) and Elwis Mijares (1.2 innings) combined for five innings of one-hit ball. Mack was credited with the win.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two innings. The Hammerheads scored the next two runs and had the tying run on third base in the fourth inning. Lopez was able to get Edgardo De Leon to pop out to preserve the 3-2 lead.

The Mets opened the game up with four runs in the sixth inning. Branny De Oleo ripped a RBI single, Jimenez scored on a wild pitch and AJ Salgado chopped a two-run single to make it 7-2.

The Mets scored two unearned runs in the eighth on an error by second baseman Luis Leon and another run-scoring wild pitch.

De Oleo hit a RBI single in the ninth and the Mets scored their third run on wild pitch when Jimenez raced home again on a pitch to the backstop for the game's final run.

De Oleo went 2 for 5 with three RBI. Salgado was 2 for 5 with two RBI. Julio Zayas walked four times. Jeremy Rodriguez walked twice and scored two runs.

The Mets improved to 8-2 this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. They notched their third straight win vs. Jupiter.

The Mets (4-10, 37-43) and Hammerheads (5-11, 42-40) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2026

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