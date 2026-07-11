Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short in the 9th

Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







Jupiter, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets' comeback bid fell short tonight by a final score of 4-3, dropping their third straight game against the Hammerheads. Jupiter now takes a 3-1 series lead heading into the weekend.

The Hammerheads got off to a quick start tonight, scoring two runs against Ethan Lantheir in the bottom of the first on a triple from Andres Valor and an RBI single from Yoffry Solano. Despite giving up two runs and taking the loss, Lanthier completed his longest outing of the season, going three innings and striking out three.

The Mets' offense was shut down by Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez, who cruised through the Mets' lineup, striking out 10 batters, giving up just three hits, and walking just three batters. Mendez would finish with a final line of 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, and 10 K.

Conner Ware took over for Ethan Lanthier and showed off his own strikeout ability, punching out seven batters in the game. Ware would give up just one earned run, which came on a solo home run from Jeremy Almonte to give the Hammerheads a 3-0 lead.

Jupiter would add on an important insurance run in the sixth inning after Andres Valor drew a walk and then stole second base, advancing to third on a throwing error by Francisco Toledo. Valor then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0, Hammerheads, which would prove to be the winning run.

The Mets would make things interesting in the 8th inning after Branny De Oleo and Elian Peña reached with one out. De Oleo would then score the Mets' first run on a throwing error by Jeremy Almonte, who tried to make a snap throw down to first, allowing both Mets runners to take two bags. Chase Meggers then picked up his 32nd RBI of the season with a single, driving in Peña to make it 4-2 Hammerheads.

The Mets got to the 9th down by one, and Jackson Hauge belted his first home run with the St. Lucie Mets to make it a one-run game. Hauge's home run was hit 110 MPH off the bat and went 430 feet, a no-doubt shot to give the Mets a shot. Unfortunately, Hayden Cuthbertson picked up his second save of the season, securing the win for the Hammerheads.

The Mets fall to 4-13 (37-46), while the Jupiter Hammerheads improve to 8-11 (45-40). The Mets will take on the Hammerheads in game 5 of this 6-game series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM EST.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026

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