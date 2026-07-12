Mets Start Fast, Beat Hammerheads 4-1

Published on July 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Emilio Obispo

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Emilio Obispo(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets snapped their brief three-game losing streak with a wire-to-wire 4-1 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday evening.

The first three Mets batters recorded hits and scored before an out was made in the first inning. Elian Peña led off the game with a single and Mike Tauchman followed with a RBI double to make it 1-0. Trey Snyder then belted a two-run homer of Walin Castillo to put the Mets up 3-0.

Julio Zayas homered with two outs in the third for a 4-0 St. Lucie lead.

That was enough support for Mets starter Emilio Obispo, who lowered his season ERA to 1.82 by firing 5.0 shutout innings. Obispo scattered four singles, walked three and struck out six to earn his fourth win of the season.

Obispo struck out Josh Hogue to strand the bases loaded in the third inning. He got a double play to end the fourth inning. He retired the side in order in the fifth inning to finish his day.

The Hammerheads loaded the bases against Calvin Ziegler in the sixth inning. Ziegler struck out Jake McCutheon for the second out before Zack Mack came in and finished the inning by inducing a popout.

Mack ended up pitching 2.1 innings and allowed one unearned run. Jupiter broke through on the scoreboard when Andres Valor stole third base and scored on a throwing error in the eighth inning.

Elwis Mijares pitched 1-2-3 ninth inning on 11 pitches to pick up his second save.

Tauchman (torn meniscus) went 1 for 3 with the double, RBI and run while playing six innings in left field in his first MiLB rehab game with St. Lucie.

Snyder led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 4 with the homer and two RBI.

The Mets (5-13, 38-46) and Hammerheads (8-12, 45-41) wrap up their six-games series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday. If the Mets win it will be their first 3-3 series split of 2026. First pitch is 12:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2026

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