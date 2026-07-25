Big Hits Propel Mussels Past Mets, 9-3

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets catcher Jack Scanlon

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets catcher Jack Scanlon(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels came up with a handful of clutch swings on Friday night to beat the St. Lucie Mets 9-3 at Clover Park.

Irvin Nunez had the first crucial hit, a two-out solo home run off Mets starter Christian Rodriguez in the second inning. The biggest hit came from Luis Fragoza, who hit a bases-clearing double with two outs in the fifth inning to increase the Mussels lead to 4-0.

Mets first baseman Jack Scanlon gave his team a jolt with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Billy Oldham to make it a 4-2 game. It was the first hit for the Mets after Fort Myers starter Jason Reitez pitched 4.0 no-hit innings.

The Mets put runners at the corners with one out later in the fifth inning but Oldham recorded two strikeouts to escape the jam and keep the Mussels up two.

Fort Myers started to pull away in the sixth. Nunez hit a RBI double off Ernesto Mercedes and Harry Genth hit a two-run homer off Mercedes to push the Mussels lead to 7-2.

The Mussels scored two more runs in the seventh inning on a passed ball and error to extend their lead to 9-2.

Jackson Hauge hit a towering homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 9-3.

Rodriguez took the loss. He was charged with one run on three hits over 3.2 innings.

Fort Myers reliever Nick McAuliffe was credited with the win. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

Mets reliever Caden Wooster put together his best outing of the year. Wooster tossed 2.2 hitless innings with one walk and five strikeouts to finish the Mets night on the mound.

The Mets (10-17, 43-50) and Mighty Mussels (13-14, 50-42) play the sixth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Maddie's Fight Night with postgame fireworks.

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Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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