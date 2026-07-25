Marauders and Blue Jays Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday - July 24

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Tonight's game against the Dunedin Blue Jays is postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 25.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven inning games, with game one set for 5:00 p.m. And game two to approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2026 Marauders game.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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