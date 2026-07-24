Cardinals' Pitching Shines in 5-1 Win over Tarpons Thursday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-11, 48-44) defeated the Tampa Tarpons (19-8, 54-39) by a final score of 5-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, Brian Holiday (W, 1-1) secured his first career Single-A win on the mound.

The Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Mitchell reached on an infield single and Ryan Weingartner drew a walk with one out off of J.T. Etheridge (L, 7-2). Both runners were sent on a double steal, and Mitchell scored on a throwing error by Tampa catcher Engelth Ureña. Weingartner, who reached third base on that same play, later scored on a dropped-third strikeout and wild pitch to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, Yordalin Peña blasted a long, solo home run to left field, his team-leading 14th home run of the year, to give Palm Beach a 3-0 lead after three innings.

The Tarpons got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning against Palm Beach starting pitcher Holiday. Willy Montero and David McCann led off the frame with back-to-back singles. After a double play which advanced Montero to third base, Luis Escudero hit an RBI single to cut the Palm Beach lead to 3-1.

However, the Cardinals got the run back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trevor Haskins led off with an infield single, advanced to second base on a balk, and stole third base. A passed ball by Ureña allowed Haskins to score from third base and the Cardinals led 4-1 after four innings.

Holiday went back out to pitch the top of the sixth inning and recorded one out but was taken out after he gave up a walk and a single. Liam Best (H, 3) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen and stranded both runners. Holiday ended his start with a career-high 5 1/3 innings pitched and allowed one run, a career-high 10 hits (all singles), one walk, one hit-by-pitch, and struck out three hitters.

Joseph King (H, 1) made a rehab appearance for Palm Beach coming from High-A Peoria and tossed a scoreless top of the seventh inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

The Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Brayden Smith hit an RBI single to right field to extend the Cardinals' lead to 5-1.

Antoni Cuello and Jesus Garcia combined to shut down the Tarpons in the eighth and ninth innings as the Cardinals held on for the 5-1 victory on Thursday night.

With his 14th home run, Peña set a Palm Beach Single-A franchise record (since 2020) for home runs in a season previously set by Rainiel Rodriguez last season (Minor League Baseball realigned before the cancelled 2020 season where Palm Beach went from being the High-A St. Louis affiliate to the Single-A affiliate which is commonly referred to as "Low-A"). Pena's home run was also the 100th home run hit by Palm Beach this season which is a new franchise record previously set in 2006 with 99 home runs.

The Cardinals and Tarpons head into the weekend portion of this six-game series with game four on Friday, July 24 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 6-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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