Palm Beach Falls to Tampa 6-5 on Friday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-12, 48-45) fell to the Tampa Tarpons (20-8, 55-39) by a final score of 6-5 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The series is now even at 2-2 for each club, however, Tampa wins the season series with Palm Beach falling to 3-7 against Tampa in 2026.

The Cardinals took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Matthew Miura hit the first pitch of the frame into the left field bullpen for his third home run of the season and put Palm Beach ahead 1-0 after two innings.

The score remained until the top of the fifth inning against Palm Beach starting pitcher Andrew Dutkanych IV (L, 2-1). After Christofer Reyes led off the frame with a double, Isael Arias hit an RBI double to center field to tie the game. Two batters later, Dax Kilby hit an RBI double to score Arias to give the Tarpons their first lead. With two outs, Palm Beach brought in Anthony Watts out of the bullpen who allowed an RBI single to Luis Puello which extended the Tampa lead to 3-1. Dutkanych IV finished his start with 4 2/3 innings pitched and a season-high 76 pitches with three runs allowed. Tampa added to its lead in the top of the sixth inning against Watts when Arias hit an RBI single to score Willy Montero from second base to take a 4-1 lead.

The Cardinals answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Yairo Padilla hit a single and advanced to second base on a balk issued by Tampa starting pitcher Justin West (W, 7-3). With two outs, Miura hit an RBI triple, his first career triple, to cut into the deficit. Yordalin Peña followed Miura with an RBI single to make it a 4-3 Tampa lead after six innings.

Tampa increased their lead in the top of the seventh inning when Luis Puello hit a two-run home run off of Palm Beach relief pitcher Nelfy Ynfante to give Tampa a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Palm Beach chipped away at the deficit again. Johnfrank Salazar hit a one-out double down the right field line. Two hitters later, Padilla blasted his second Single-A home run over the left field wall to cut the Tampa lead to 6-5 after seven innings.

Ynfante pitched the final three innings of the game for Palm Beach and allowed just two and struck out four Tarpons. Austin Breedlove (Sv, 2) tossed the final 1 1/3 and slammed the door on Palm Beach to secure a 6-5 Tampa win.

The Cardinals become the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas" for the 10th time this season to face the Tarpons for game five of this six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. for "Christmas in July" as part of another Code Ninjas Kids Club Saturday. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 6-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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