Tortugas Held to One Hit in Lightning-Shortened Loss

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Daytona was limited to a season-low one hit as the Clearwater Threshers defeated the Tortugas, 11-0, in a game called because of lightning after the top of the sixth inning Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The contest was Daytona's first game called early this season. The result is official and evened the six-game series at two games apiece. The Rundown

Clearwater broke the game open with five runs against Jake Brink in the second inning. The first five Threshers reached safely, beginning with consecutive singles from Nathan Humphreys and Juan Villavicencio.

Matthew Ferrara followed with an RBI double before Nolan Beltran drove home another run on a fielder's choice. Will Vierling and Robert Phelps added back-to-back RBI doubles, and John Spikerman's sacrifice fly completed the inning and gave Clearwater a 5-0 lead.

The Threshers added another run in the third when Villavicencio doubled and scored on Beltran's two-out single.

Clearwater starter Cade Obermueller held Daytona without a hit across four scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing two walks. The Tortugas' lone hit came in the fifth when Anthuan Valencia lined a two-out single into center field against James Tallon.

The Threshers added five more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Vierling drove home two with a bases-loaded single, while Spikerman, Griffin Burkholder and Alirio Ferrebus each added an RBI as Clearwater extended its lead to 11-0.

Daytona went down in order in the top of the sixth before lightning halted play. Following a 36-minute delay, the game was called and declared final. Stat of the Day

1 - Daytona's one hit was its fewest in a game this season. Notes

- Daytona fell to 37-55 overall and 16-10 in the second half.

- The Tortugas fell to 11-6 in July and 5-11 on Fridays.

- The six-game series is tied 2-2.

- Clearwater leads the season series 6-4.

- Daytona fell to 29-38 in night games and 13-32 on the road.

- The Tortugas fell to 13-11 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona fell to 13-22 when allowing at least 10 hits.

- The Tortugas fell to 7-44 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona fell to 6-45 when being outhit.

- The game was Daytona's first contest called early this season.

- Valencia's fifth-inning single was the Tortugas' only hit.

- Arnaldo Lantigua extended his on-base streak to seven games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their series against the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday, July 25 at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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