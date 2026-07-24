Osbolt Shines in Single-A Debut as Tortugas Top Threshers 5-2

Published on July 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Braden Osbolt turned in a dominant Single-A debut with six strong innings of one-run relief after Edgar Colon impressed in his return from the injured list, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 5-2 victory over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Backed by home runs from Ty Doucette and Ichiro Cano, Daytona improved to 2-1 in the six-game series as the pitching staff faced the minimum through six innings before Clearwater scratched across a pair of late runs. The Rundown

The Tortugas wasted little time getting on the board. After Arnaldo Lantigua singled with two outs in the first, Ty Doucette launched a two-run homer to right-center, his ninth of the season, to give Daytona a 2-0 lead.

Making his first appearance since returning from the injured list, Edgar Colon looked sharp in a planned two-inning outing. The right-hander struck out four of the six batters he faced and erased Clearwater's leadoff double in the first by picking Robert Phelps off second base before finishing the inning with another strikeout.

Braden Osbolt took over in the third for his Single-A debut and immediately settled into a rhythm. The right-hander retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced over six innings, using a pair of double plays and efficient command to keep Clearwater off the scoreboard through the sixth.

Daytona added the game's decisive runs in the sixth. Doucette worked a leadoff walk and Kyle Henley followed with another free pass before Rafhlmil Torres advanced both runners with a groundout. Cano then crushed a three-run homer to right field, stretching the lead to 5-0.

Clearwater finally broke through in the seventh on an RBI groundout, but Osbolt limited the damage and finished his outing having allowed just one run on four hits while striking out three.

Andrew Shaffner handled the ninth, allowing one run before striking out Jonathan Hogart to end the game and secure Daytona's second win in the first three games of the series. Stat of the Day

6.0 - Osbolt threw a career-high six innings in his Single-A debut, allowing one run on four hits to earn his first win at the level. Notes

- Daytona improved to 37-54 overall and 16-9 in the second half.

- The Tortugas improved to 11-5 in July and 7-8 on Thursdays.

- Daytona leads the series 2-1.

- Clearwater leads the season series 5-4.

- The Tortugas improved to 29-37 in night games.

- Daytona improved to 24-44 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 28-3 when leading after seven innings.

- Daytona improved to 20-6 when recording at least 10 hits.

- The Tortugas improved to 24-18 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona improved to 14-9 when homering with runners on base.

- The Tortugas improved to 24-21 when scoring first.

- Daytona improved to 31-12 when scoring at least five runs.

- The Tortugas improved to 28-2 when outhitting their opponent.

- Osbolt earned the win in his Single-A debut, tossing a career-high six innings while allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts. His previous career high was five innings, accomplished three times.

- Colon struck out four over two scoreless innings in his first appearance after returning from the injured list.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 24 games.

- Lantigua extended his hitting streak to six games.

- Jalen Hairston extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

- Torres extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 10 games.

- Ian Francis extended his hitting streak to four games while recording his second multi-hit game and first two-hit game of the season.

- Anthuan Valencia recorded his third multi-hit game of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers on Friday, July 24 at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2026

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