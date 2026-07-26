Archie Dominates in Relief, Tortugas Comeback Falls Short

Published on July 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Daytona erased a five-run deficit and briefly tied the game in the eighth inning, but Clearwater answered in the bottom half to hand the Tortugas an 8-7 loss Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

After allowing seven runs in the first three innings, Bryce Archie stabilized the game with a career-long relief outing that gave Daytona a chance to rally before the Threshers scored the decisive run in the eighth. The Rundown

Clearwater took the lead in the first after an error put the leadoff runner aboard. The Threshers capitalized with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Daytona answered immediately in the second. Kyle Henley and Rafhlmil Torres singled before Anielson Buten ripped a two-run double into the left-center gap, giving the Tortugas a 2-1 lead.

The advantage was short-lived as Clearwater scored twice in the bottom of the second, then broke the game open in the third. A two-run homer by Juan Villavicencio highlighted a four-run inning that pushed the Threshers in front 7-2.

The Tortugas chipped away over the next three innings. Bernard Moon delivered a two-run single with two outs in the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-4. Daytona added two more in the fifth when Lantigua scored on a throwing error before Buten lined an RBI single to make it 7-6.

Meanwhile, Archie took over in the fourth and completely changed the game's momentum. The right-hander retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced, working around scattered singles while keeping Clearwater off the scoreboard through the seventh. His 4.2 innings of one-run relief allowed Daytona's offense to climb back into the game.

The comeback was completed in the eighth. Dylan King walked and advanced to third on Moon's ground-rule double before scoring on a balk to tie the game at seven.

Clearwater responded in the bottom half. Consecutive singles and a misplay in left field loaded the bases, and TJayy Walton lined an RBI single to center for the go-ahead run. Jordan Little entered and stranded the bases loaded to keep the deficit at one.

Daytona brought the tying run aboard in the ninth when Henley walked, but the rally ended there as Clearwater held on for the series lead. Stat of the Day

4.2 - Archie tossed a career-high 4.2 innings of relief, surpassing his previous high of 4.1 innings set on May 1 against Fort Myers. Notes

- Daytona fell to 37-56 overall and 16-11 in the second half.

- The Tortugas fell to 11-7 in July and 9-9 on Saturdays.

- Clearwater leads the series 3-2.

- The Threshers lead the season series 7-4.

- Daytona fell to 29-39 in night games and 13-33 on the road.

- The Tortugas fell to 13-12 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona fell to 1-45 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas fell to 12-12 in one-run games.

- Daytona fell to 13-23 when allowing at least 10 hits.

- The Tortugas fell to 31-13 when scoring at least five runs.

- Daytona fell to 6-46 when being outhit.

- Archie worked a career-high 4.2 innings of relief, allowing one run while keeping Daytona within striking distance after the early deficit. His previous career high was 4.1 innings on May 1 against Fort Myers.

- Moon recorded his 24th multi-hit game and 12th multi-RBI game of the season.

- Henley recorded his 24th multi-hit game of the season.

- Torres recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

- Buten recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season, his first multi-RBI game of the year and set a season high with three RBI.

- Jalen Hairston extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

- King extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Anthuan Valencia extended his hitting streak to three games. Up Next

The Tortugas conclude their six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday, July 26 at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2026

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