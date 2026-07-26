Tampa Outlasts Palm Beach 9-4 on Saturday Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-13, 48-46), under their alternate identity of the "*Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas,*" fell to the Tampa Tarpons (21-8, 56-39) by a final score of 9-4 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

In the bottom of the first inning, Palm Beach scored the first run of the game off Tampa's starting pitcher Wyatt Parliament. Sebastian Dos Santos led off the inning with an infield single, Ryan Mitchell drew a walk, and Brayden Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The next hitter, Matthew Miura, reached on an RBI infield single to put the Cardinals ahead 1-0. Palm Beach stranded the bases loaded in the frame.

Palm Beach added another run in the bottom of the second inning. Trevor Haskins led off the frame with a single and stole second and third base. Johnfrank Salazar drove in Haskins with an RBI ground out to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Brandon Clarke made his second rehab appearance for Palm Beach coming from Double-A Springfield. Clarke held the Tarpons scoreless through the first two innings but allowed a two-run home run to Dax Kilby in the top of the third inning and finished his outing with 2 1/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed, and four strikeouts. Zeke Wood came out of the Palm Beach bullpen and struck out two batters to finish the top of the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Gabriel Chinchilla came out of the Frozen Iguanas' bullpen. With two outs, Brando Mayea hit a single, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Palm Beach catcher Alex Birge. Chinchilla issued a wild pitch which scored Mayea from third base and Tampa took a 3-2 lead.

The Frozen Iguanas took advantage of some Tarpons mistakes in the bottom of the fourth inning. Eight Palm Beach hitters came to the plate as Tampa committed three errors and issued an RBI walk to Yairo Padilla as Palm Beach scored two runs on no hits to take a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tampa tied the game 4-4 on a solo home run from Engelth Urena. Chinchilla finished 3 2/3 innings of work where he struck out six hitters and allowed two runs, one of which was earned.

The game was tied 4-4 until the top of the ninth inning. Luis Puello hit a two-run triple to right field and came around to score on a throwing error Salazar to give Tampa the lead against Yadiel Batista (L, 3-2). After a single, Willy Montero hit a two-run home run to left field to extend the Tarpons lead to 9-4. Josh Tiedemann (W, 3-2) pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning to prevent a late comeback by Palm Beach as the Frozen Iguanas fell by the 9-4 final score on Saturday night.

The Cardinals and Tarpons face off in the regular season series finale on Sunday, July 26 with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 6-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







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