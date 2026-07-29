Early Power Surge Backs Henschel in 11-3 Rout

Published on July 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Justin Henschel delivered five strong innings, while Bernard Moon and Rafhlmil Torres homered during a five-run first as the Daytona Tortugas rolled past the Bradenton Marauders, 11-3, on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Tortugas collected 11 hits, scored five runs in both the first and eighth innings and snapped a three-game losing streak in the series opener. The Rundown

Daytona jumped on Bradenton immediately. Bernard Moon led off the bottom of the first with his ninth home run of the season before Jalen Hairston walked and Ichiro Cano singled.

With one out, Rafhlmil Torres launched a three-run homer to right-center, his second of the year, to extend the lead to 4-0. Anielson Buten followed with a single and later scored on an RBI single from Anthuan Valencia, completing the five-run inning.

The Tortugas added another run in the second when Moon walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch, giving Henschel a 6-1 advantage.

Henschel kept Bradenton under control from there. The right-hander allowed only two solo home runs over five innings, yielding four hits and two walks while striking out five. He also induced an inning-ending double play in the third and stranded two runners in the fifth to preserve the four-run lead.

Jordan Little followed with a career-high three innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits, did not issue a walk and struck out four to carry the 6-3 advantage through the eighth.

Daytona then put the game away with another five-run outburst in the bottom half. Hairston drove home the first run with a ground-rule double before Arnaldo Lantigua added an RBI single. Torres, Buten and Dylan King each followed with an RBI as the Tortugas stretched the lead to 11-3.

Abraham Gaitan worked a scoreless ninth, inducing a game-ending double play to finish Daytona's 38th victory of the season. Stat of the Day

4 - Torres drove in a season-high four runs, while recording his sixth multi-RBI game of the year. Notes

- Daytona improved to 38-57 overall and 17-12 in the second half.

- The Tortugas improved to 12-8 in July and 7-8 on Tuesdays.

- Daytona leads the series 1-0 and the season series 4-3.

- The Tortugas improved to 25-23 at home and 30-40 in night games.

- Daytona improved to 25-45 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 29-3 when leading after seven innings.

- Daytona improved to 21-6 when recording at least 10 hits.

- The Tortugas improved to 25-18 when hitting a home run and 15-9 when homering with runners on base.

- Daytona improved to 32-14 when scoring at least five runs.

- The Tortugas improved to 29-2 when outhitting their opponent.

- Henschel earned his second win after allowing two runs on four hits across five innings with five strikeouts.

- Little set a career high with three innings, surpassing his previous high of two innings accomplished four times.

- Cano recorded his 17th multi-hit game and 12th two-hit game of the season.

- Buten recorded his ninth multi-hit game and sixth two-hit game of the season.

- King recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

- Torres recorded his sixth multi-RBI game and set a season high with four RBI.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

- King extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Valencia extended his hitting streak to four games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, July 29 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2026

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