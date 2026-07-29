Eight-Run Fifth Breaks Tie, Seals Blowout Win for Threshers

Published on July 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (57-39, 17-13) put up their highest scoring inning with eight runs in the top of the fifth en route to a 15-4 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads (48-49, 11-20) on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers look for their fifth straight win when they return to Jupiter for a rematch on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first inning, Nolan Beltran led off the second with a single off Hammerheads' starter Victor Rodriguez. He stole second and advanced to third on a balk before Matthew Ferrara drove him home with a sacrifice fly to start the scoring in favor of the Threshers. Victor Cardoza doubled the lead in the top of the third inning with a leadoff home run. A two-out solo home run by Echedry Vargas in the bottom of the third inning cut the Threshers' lead in half, down to one run. The Hammerheads tied the game on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to even the score at two apiece.

After the first out of the top of the fifth, Cardoza singled and reached second on a throwing error. Two pitches later, Robert Phelps returned the lead to the Threshers with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Carson DeMartini drew a walk, and Mark Kolozsvary was hit by a pitch before Jonathan Hogart's single added a third run, plating DeMartini from second. Nolan Beltran singled to load the bases, but a throwing error by Hammerheads shortstop Luis Arana allowed Kolozsvary to score from third. After the second out in the frame, TJayy Walton walked the bases loaded. Will Vierling walked in a run, and Cardoza cleared the bases with a three-run double to bring the Threshers' lead to eight runs.

The rally continued in the sixth inning, as newly-entered third baseman Romeli Espinosa was hit by the first pitch of the inning. Kolozsvary got hit right after, and a wild pitch moved him to second and Espinosa to third. Hogart brought home Espinosa with an RBI single to make it 11-2. After Beltran was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ferrara drove in two more with a base hit to bring the Threshers' advantage into double digits. Walton added a single to load the bases, and Vierling drove in Beltran on a sacrifice fly to put the Threshers up by 12. Following the second out of the inning, Phelps brought home Ferrara with a double to stretch the lead to 13 runs, the largest it would get all evening.

Jupiter added a run in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Threshers' lead held firm as they cruised to a 15-4 win in the series' opener.

Sean Youngerman surrendered two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 4.0 innings for a no-decision. Giussepe Velásquez (1-0) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings to earn his first win of the season. James Tallon gave up one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. MT Morrissey finished the final 2.0 frames with one walk and no runs or hits allowed.

Cardoza hit his first home run as a Thresher in the third inning...He set a new career high with four RBIs...Beltran tied his career-high for the fourth time this season with three hits...Youngerman struck out a career-high six batters in 4.0 innings...Morrissey threw multiple innings for the first time in over a month...The Threshers have put up their two highest scoring innings of the season against Jupiter...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday, July 29...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2026

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