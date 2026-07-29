Montero's Two-Homer Night, New Faces Fuel Tarpons' 10-7 Victory

Published on July 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons outfielder Wilberson De Pena

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons outfielder Wilberson De Pena(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Hans Montero homered twice and drove in four runs, while newly promoted Wilberson De Peña made an unforgettable Tampa debut by homering on the first pitch he saw as the Tarpons defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 10-7, on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Fresh off capturing the Florida Complex League Triple Crown, De Peña wasted no time making an impact. The Yankees' No. 17 prospect launched the first pitch of his Tampa career over the left-field wall, igniting a five-run first inning.

The Tarpons' new additions continued to produce as Yostin Peña followed with a triple into the left-field corner before Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek drove him home with an RBI double. Montero then blasted a two-run homer to right-center field, and Brando Mayea capped the inning with a solo shot, giving Tampa a 5-0 lead.

Tampa added another run in the second when Peña lined an RBI single to left to score De Peña, extending the advantage to 6-0.

Making his first appearance of the season for the Tarpons, Edinzo Marquez earned the victory with 4.0 strong innings in relief. The right-hander allowed one run while striking out eight batters, helping keep Lakeland's offense in check.

After Lakeland got on the board with a solo homer in the fifth, the Tarpons answered in the sixth. Dax Kilby ripped a two-run double off the top of the center-field wall, scoring Luis Escudero and Ediel Rivera to push the lead to 8-1.

Montero struck again an inning later, launching his second home run of the night-a two-run blast over the left-field wall-to give Tampa its largest lead at 10-1.

Lakeland mounted a late rally with three home runs in the ninth inning, trimming the deficit to three, but the Tarpons held on to secure the series-opening victory.

The Tarpons and Flying Tigers will be back in action Wednesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2026

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